Leah Scholl and Brandon Stuckmayer were named Students of the Month for March at Pierz Healy High School by a faculty committee.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz sponsors the scholarship program that recognizes seniors for maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting definitive leadership qualities and participating in variety of extracurricular activities.
Both Scholl and Stuckmayer are involved with the Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Helping, EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), as well as WEB (Where Everyone Belongs).
The daughter of Danny and Cindy, Scholl also has two brothers, Nick and Cory, and one sister, Lynsie.
Scholl’s musical interests are expressed in the Jazz and A Cappella choirs. She is part of the Spanish Club, and is also involved in youth group events throughout the school year.
Her greatest accomplishment, however, is being on the A honor roll and doing her best in all areas of study, she said.
Scholl has been active in youth group and volunteering at Father Pierz School of Religion (FPSR) since seventh grade.
“Leah is always willing to help and volunteer at church, youth group, in the classroom or any community service activity,” said Julie Laflamme, administrator of FPSR.
“Leah is a team player, the kind of person who draws others to herself. Her vibrant and fun-loving personality brings out the very best in others,” Laflamme said. “Leah is a student who greatly stands out amongst her peers. She has created quite the following for excellence in her class. Leah encourages her peers to be great role models for the younger students, always leading by strong example in and outside the classroom.”
Scholl said one of her most memorable experiences to date has been traveling with the youth group to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis.
“It was an amazing experience seeing teenagers from different states coming together to celebrate our love for Jesus,” she said.
That faith may be why her grandmother is her role model.
“Even through the most difficult times in her life, she had a smile on her face and found joy in her difficult times,” Scholl said.
While her friends describe her as loud, fun and kind, Scholl said she most enjoys hunting, fishing and spending quality time with her family.
While she will miss hanging out with friends, going to games and seeing classmates she has grown up with, Scholl looks forward to attending St. Cloud State University, to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Stuckmayer, the son of Ruth and Marvin Stuckmayer, has one older sister, Kelsi, and two younger brothers, Ryan and Joey.
He was a three-sport athlete including baseball, football and basketball.
Joe Kahl has coached Stuckmayer in basketball for four years.
“The one thing I’ve learned about him is that he is a winner,” Kahl said. “Brandon does whatever it takes to find a way to win, even when the odds are against him.”
Making it to the section championship for basketball was one of his life’s most memorable experiences.
However, it was winning the state championship in football that he named as his greatest accomplishment to date.
Stuckmayer named his parents as his role models.
“They show me that hard work will always pay off,” he said.
Stuckmayer said he enjoys hunting and fishing, being outside and hanging out with friends. His own words match up to how his friends describe him — as outgoing and willing to do things any time, such as sports, hunting and fishing.
Stuckmayer said he will miss seeing his friends every day as he heads to Bemidji State University this fall to pursue a degree in education.
As Students of the Month, Scholl and Stuckmayer become eligible for $1,500 scholarships to be awarded in May by Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
