The Morrison County Sheriff's Office has received a couple of complaints from the public regarding phone calls that they received where the scammer is pretending to be a law enforcement officer. One case in particular, the scammer advised the caller that he was an officer and that they missed jury duty. The other scammer stated he was a law enforcement officer and was asking for money to support law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office phone number displayed on the caller ID.
"Please be advised that no one from our agency will call you and ask for money or your personal information," said Sheriff Shawn Larsen.
