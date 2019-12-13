(Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of articles that will be published over the next months highlighting the history and benefit of the Mississippi River. A group called “Save Our Shores” (SOS) has formed to work to preserve the health of the river.)
Little Falls and the surrounding area might not be on everyone’s bucket list, but those of us who live here know how special this place is. I grew up exploring on our family farm, discovering hidden treasures of the natural world. I, like so many in this part of the world, attribute much of my development to time spent outdoors with family and friends.
Arriving on our family farm, after recently moving back to Minnesota, it felt as though nothing had changed. What a treat it is to be able to watch my kids ride their bikes along the dirt roads that once entertained me for hours. Walking past the cows to look for frogs and skipping stones at the pond are experiences to remember.
After living in places where rivers are no longer in good condition and fish are not safe to eat, seeing people fishing by the dam in town seemed like a scene from the past. A river that can still be used for swimming, boating, fishing and has beautiful riverside parks to enjoy gives the impression that some things never change.
One thing that has changed though, is the health and quality of our water. Well water on our farm is no longer safe to drink. My family moved here about a century ago. My great grandparents built the barn and silo there. My grandfather married the girl next door and they raised their kids on that farm. My kids are the fifth generation to enjoy this land. But now our drinking water comes in jugs from town. This isn’t unique to just our farm.
Because of ongoing changes in land use, which affects water quality, communities across the state are having to change how they get their water. We are witnessing an alarming rate of land conversion for agricultural and residential development. More than half of the state’s surface waters are now designated as impaired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. These water quality issues are expected to worsen in the coming years.
The Mississippi River’s headwaters area is a 13 million acre region encompassing numerous lakes, rivers, streams, wetlands and forests, creating habitat for many species of animals, fish and birds. From Lake Itasca to Saint Paul, the headwaters region covers a quarter of our state’s geography and provides drinking water for millions of Minnesotans.
It costs significantly more to clean up polluted waters than it does to keep water clean in a healthy river or lake. In order to meet future demands for clean drinking water, we need to start thinking differently about how we care for our natural resources and do it in a way that ensures future generations will be able to have these same experiences that we have long cherished.
For more information on how to help protect the Mississippi River’s headwaters area, visit the website ourmississippiourfuture.org. Stay tuned for details on an upcoming community forum on clean water in January.
“The Mississippi flows through our economy, culture, recreation, arts and our lives. We river lovers are all blessed to live where the Mississippi River history is abundant and many resources are available to help us maintain our magical river,” said Camille Warzecha, one member of the SOS group.
“Our river banks will live as long as we respect and protect them from erosion and degradation,” Warzecha said.
“Articles including river history, preservation, restoration, recreation and even some big fish tales now and then, will help us tell the story and help all of us make a difference,” she said.
Anyone who has a story about the Mississippi river and would like to contribute, is asked to contact “Save Our Shores” attention Camille Warzecha at camille@littlefalls.net.
Elizabeth Mboutchom, the Nature Conservancy representative in the local area, contributed this article and picture as part of the Save Our Shores (SOS) group.
