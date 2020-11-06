Jerry Carl Wolf, 44, of Sartell, was charged with a felony of first degree sale of more than 17 grams of a controlled substance, cocaine or methamphetamine.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a confidential informant contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in February to report they could purchase a quantity of methamphetamine from an individual who was residing on North Driftwood Street in Royalton. The investigator gave the CI permission to set up a sale the following day.
After the informant met with the investigator and was provided with money for the sale, the CI was allegedly observed going to the residence in Royalton. The occupant and a then-unidentified male subject arrived on scene shortly thereafter. The unidentified man was later identified as Wolf. The informant met with the two men and left the residence shortly after having allegedly purchased 28 grams of methamphetamine.
The informant told the investigator the drugs had been purchased from Wolf, who was given the money in exchange for the methamphetamine.
The CI was later provided a photograph of Wolf and was able to confirm him as the person who allegedly sold the methamphetamine.
If convicted, Wolf faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $1,000,000 in fines.
