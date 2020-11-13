New safety measures will be in place
The Salvation Army has announced that, unlike last year, bell ringers will be manning kettles in Morrison County this Christmas season. These kettles are intended to help boost holiday fundraising amid concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic could actually reduce kettle giving — primarily due to fewer overall kettle locations and reduced foot traffic.
This year, the iconic Salvation Army red kettle initiative is part of a larger “Rescue Christmas” campaign to help the most vulnerable people in our communities deal with the need for food, housing support and emergency financial assistance. Nationwide, demand for Salvation Army services this year has increased 155% as a result of the pandemic.
Funds raised at the Morrison County kettle locations will be used right here in Morrison County, to support Salvation Army programs year-round. And this year, strict safety protocols such as masks, gloves, distancing and sanitizing will be followed to protect both volunteers and donors.
Furthermore, each kettle will have contactless payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay and a QR code option.
“We realize the need this year is enormous, because of the effects of the pandemic,” said Donna Ortendahl, Salvation Army field representative. “The Salvation Army stands ready to meet these needs, without discrimination, as we have since our founding 155 years ago — but we need the community’s support to make it happen.”
Kettle donations can be made at Walmart and Coborn’s in Little Falls.
Donations can also be made online at Salvation ArmyNorth.org.
Volunteer bell-ringers are needed, too. Bell ringing is a safe and fun activity for individuals, families, church groups and coworkers. Register today by calling (320) 360-2098 or at RegisterToR ing.com — where people can also launch their own “virtual kettle” online fundraiser.
Bell ringers make a difference in the lives of their neighbors in need.
The Salvation Army Northern Division annually helps 325,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster
survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 62 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota.
For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
