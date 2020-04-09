As the state continues to respond to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is extending the Sales and Use Tax grace period on Sales and Use Tax payments for businesses identified in Executive Order 20-04. The department will not assess penalties or interest as follows:
Identified businesses with a monthly Sales and Use Tax payment due March 20, 2020, will now have until May 20, 2020, to make that payment.
Identified businesses with a monthly or quarterly Sales and Use Tax payment due April 20, 2020, will now have until May 20, 2020, to make that payment.
These businesses should still file their returns by the due dates but do not have to make payments until May 20, 2020. There is no grace period to make the Sales and Use Tax payment for April Sales and Use Tax—the payment and the return will remain due on May 20, 2020.
In addition to giving impacted taxpayers more time to pay their taxes, businesses can also consider the various state and federal disaster assistance programs that are now available. More information about state and federal resources available to businesses can be found on the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website.
Businesses can request additional relief from penalty and interest after April 20 for reasonable cause, including emergency declarations by the president and governor due to COVID-19. See Abatement Information for Businesses.
