Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Sadie Sue Houdek has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for March 2020. She is the daughter of Jeff Houdek.
Houdek is a two-year member of the Little Falls Honor Society and is ever-present on the LFCHS A honor roll. Leadership qualities are evidenced by her role in the Little Falls FFA Chapter. As a junior, Houdek was the treasurer and this year, she is serving as the president of the organization. Houdek wears the blue and gold jacket with pride. Other recognitions include competing in the state horticulture contest last year and being named a Flyer Pride Student of the Month as a junior.
Houdek bookends her academic year with athletics as she was on the tennis team in the fall and the softball team in the spring during her years at LFCHS. She has found much success in both activities. She was named to the All Conference team in tennis her junior and senior seasons and was an All Conference softball player as a junior. In addition, Houdek was named Female Athlete of the Month of September during both her junior and senior year.
Volunteer opportunities are quite important to Houdek. She lists volunteering at the FFA pancake breakfast and working in the high school’s high tunnel garden as two activities that are especially valued by her. Houdek also gives of her time to the Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life dinner and the Our Lady of Lourdes Church bazaar.
“Sadie Sue truly is a good hearted person, and she always puts forth her best effort. As president of the Little Falls FFA Chapter, she takes her role very seriously. She is considerate, positive, and hard working, which are all traits a leader in our organization should exhibit,” said Beth Berlin, high school agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. “One quality I admire is her desire to build her leadership skills as she knows they will help her succeed in the future.”
Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, LFCHS science instructor and Houdek’s tennis and softball coach, feels Houdek is well deserving of this award.
“I believe that coaches have some athletes who bring out the very best in them. I am happy to say that Sadie Sue Houdek is one of those rare student-athletes who brings out the best in me,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said. “I have had the opportunity of coaching Sadie Sue for five consecutive tennis seasons. Sadie Sue is one of those athletes you love to coach; she is self driven and expects the most of her teammates. This past fall Sadie Sue’s hard work and dedication paid off when she won 19 tennis matches in a single season, a feat we have not seen in many years. Her teammates have the utmost respect for her as she leads with a humble heart and compassion for all. I personally enjoy Sadie Sue’s company due to her open nature, ready sense of humor and infectious smile. Sadie Sue is one in a million, and I am excited for her to conquer her news goals.”
Houdek enjoys hanging out with friends and family, weight lifting and spending time in the great outdoors.
Houdek plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd to complete her general course work and play softball.
