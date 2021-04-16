Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Gilman will present a teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be at the church with an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Faustina Kowalska. There will also be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the “True Cross” in the world.
Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic. Throughout history, many healings have been worked in the presence of relics; and many have been come about through this ministry. Visitors are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, which they will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
Fr. Carlos said he has the “largest traveling display, of (sacred) relics in the world.” He will be doing several presentations in Minnesota with four in the St. Cloud diocese.
More information about what Fr. Carlos brings can be found online at www.treasuresofthechurch.com.
Fr. Carlos begins each exposition with a presentation and teaching on relics which provides the catechetical and spiritual basis for the Walk with the Saints that follows the presentation.
“The point of the teaching is nothing other than to present the basic Gospel message of Jesus Christ: that God is here right now and wants to be encountered; he touches us through the lives and the sacred remains of his Saints. God never disappoints ... he always ‘shows up,’” said Fr. Carlos.
Fr. Carlos will also make the presentation with the sacred relics at St. Mary’s Church in Milaca, Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. and the Church of St. Andrew in Elk River, Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m.
