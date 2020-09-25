Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be held Monday, Sept. 28, with another drive-up pantry, at 609 13th Avenue Northeast, Little Falls, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This is a drive-up distribution, so guests are asked to stay in their cars and have their trunks clean so volunteers can place the share(s) in easily.

Park along the 13th Avenue Northeast, up the hill past Minnesota Power.

The cost is $20 per share. Guests can preregister (express track) and pay online by Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. at www.rubyspantry.org or pay cash on the day of the distribution.

Load comments