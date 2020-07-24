Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be held Monday, July 27.
There is a change in how the cars will park. Ruby’s Pantry will no longer use the Alliance Church parking lot in Little Falls. Guests are asked to park along the side of the road on 13th Ave. NE, Little Falls, starting below the hill and parking all the way up the hill and around the corner.
The distribution takes place from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and costs $20 per share.
Location is 609 13th Ave. NE, Little Falls.
People can preregister online at www.rubyspantry.org or pay cash at the distribution.
