Ruby’s Pantry food distribution will be held Monday, Aug. 24, with another drive-up pantry, at 609 13th Avenue Northeast, Little Falls, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Guests should park along 13th Avenue Northeast, starting at the lower entrance, going up the hill past Minnesota Power and toward Coborn’s. Guests are asked to have their trunks clean so volunteers can place the share(s) in easily.

The cost is $20 per share. Guests can preregister (express track) and pay online at www.rubyspantry.org or pay cash on the day of the distribution.

