The crew at RTO PA is ready to make clients feel welcome at the brand new Pierz office, located at 407 Main Street. It is the second office for the firm that also has an office in Little Falls at 16403 Haven Road. Staff include front row (from left): Brenda Eggerth, CPAs Rocky Thompson and Troy Olson and Denise Dempsey. Back row: CPA Ryan Schleper, Karla Storkamp, Jan Matvick, CPA Kyle Bednar, Katy Pittman, Shelly Nelson, Nadine Ostlund, Yvonne Gapinski, Tina Nierenhausen and Vicki Nieman.