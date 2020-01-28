Brand new office in Pierz now open for business
It’s been a whirlwind year for the partners at RTO PA, and now that things are settling down, they are ready for tax season with two offices — one in Little Falls and a newly-built office in Pierz.
Rocky Thompson, Troy Olson and Kyle Bednar, all certified public accountants, knew that, at some point, they wanted to expand their full-service accounting business, with an eye on eastern Morrison County.
Thompson is from Swanville and Olson from Royalton, so they had a nice client base in western Morrison County.
When Bednar, a Pierz native, came on board, “We certainly thought that we could expand the business over here (Pierz), over time,” Olson said. “We didn’t intend to acquire one of those firms, but it was certainly a plan to expand over here.”
In January 2019, Karla Storkamp, a long-time employee of Clyde Stangl’s accounting business in Pierz called to ask them if they wanted to purchase that business after Stangl’s death. Although they hadn’t planned for that timing, they jumped on the opportunity to expand.
Having purchased the business, but not the building on Main Street, the three began plans to find another building to use or a location to build on in Pierz. And, they wanted to stay on Main Street, Thompson said.
It wasn’t an easy task, as the three scoured over possibilities.
It was finally in May that a realtor got a little creative and found two lots side by side on the south end of Main Street, one empty, and the other with an older home on it that could be demolished.
Working with the city, the three purchased the properties in May and work began.
Hiring Bob Dorn as the general contractor, the partners literally went through their client lists to find the subcontractors they wanted to use, all local, as many as possible from Pierz.
“We made it a point to use as many of our clients as we could, and Pierz clients too, almost exclusively all of the subcontractors were Pierz people,” Olson said.
“It was a lot of clients we had acquired through the merger/transition and we thought it was important to give back to them for their loyalty,” Bednar said.
In addition to expanding the building, the staff has continued to grow as well. Olson said when they started as partners they had eight employees. Today, they have 15 employees, and have recently hired a new CPA — Ryan Schleper.
Schleper is from the St. Joseph area. He worked in Duluth for a couple of years, but moved to Pierz about a year ago, after marrying a local girl.
“We were super excited when we found out he was moving back to the area and we were looking for a new CPA,” Bednar said.
A seasonal CPA, Jan Matvick, has been hired to help out during the tax season.
Thompson, Olson and Bednar designed the Pierz building along the same lines as the Little Falls building, offering continuity and underscoring the “One firm, two locations” theme.
Clients can visit either of the offices, as the CPAs will move from one office to the other, according to their clients’ wishes.
Several staff members will be based in Pierz and others in Little Falls, which isn’t to say they won’t travel between the two offices as well.
Another concept clients will notice will be the same at both locations is the culture.
The partners are proud of the culture they’ve encouraged at their offices — a culture of flexibility and ensuring all employees know they are important and valued and that customers come first.
The partners all had their first jobs in the corporate world and knew they wanted to create a different culture for their business.
“Because all of us came from starting at the bottom somewhere, I think all of us are very, very conscious of being good employers,” Thompson said.
“When I started I was a non-traditional student and I was a 40-year-old working starting with 22-year-olds at an accounting firm and I knew what I liked, and what I didn’t like, and if I ever owned a business what I would and wouldn’t do,” she said.
“I feel like we’ve all thought what we didn’t like about bigger, more corporate, and we tried really hard to come in here and make this a family-friendly environment,” Thompson said.
So, while the atmosphere for employees is flexible, Thompson said, “The beauty is that every one of our staff knows what is expected of them and they get their work done.”
And since all are important, the partners are on the kitchen clean-up list along with everyone else.
It’s a culture the partners are very proud of.
“I think Central Minnesota has similar values no matter what business you work in or run,” Olson said. “When we go out and are interviewing people, we make sure that a potential employee knows that we are very flexible and that’s one of the benefits of working here. Some companies don’t have that flexibility or aren’t family-oriented ... we feel that that sets us apart.”
In college, Bednar always had a thought of someday owning a CPA practice in Pierz, but he said he didn’t know if it could or would become a reality.
“So now that it has, it is certainly very rewarding to be part of a great firm in a great community with a brand new building,” he said.
“Having good businesses in town is a plus for the people and having the businesses in town is a plus for the city as well,” said Pierz Mayor Dave Fischer. “One of the benefits is, of course, increasing the tax base.”
But not just that, “They are great people to have in town and many of them were working in town prior, so they get to stay,” he said.
Clients can contact RTO PA at either the Pierz office, located at 407 Main Street, at (320) 468-2868 or the Little Falls office, 16403 Haven Road, phone (320) 632-3646. For information about RTO’s services, visit www.rtocpa.com.
