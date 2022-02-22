The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team beat Holdingford 40-23 for the 7A championship, earning a trip to the state tournament. Pictured are front row (from left): Damion Bishop, Lacey Costanzo, Nicholas Leibold, Will Gorecki, Alex Didrick, Johnathon Bzdok, Bryce Binek, Brady Yourczek, Kirk Yourczek, Tucker Simmons, Spencer Novitzki, Lane Olson, Brock Costanzo, Coach Travis Holm and Coach Tyler Pasvogel. Back row: Coach Kevin Hines, Head Coach Terry Gorecki, Hattie Holm, Coach Charley Rudy, Eli Psyck, Sam Tschida, Kaden Holm, Jacob Leibold, Sawyer Simmons, Max Lange, Jeremy Mugg, Bryce Holm, Jake Leners, Brandon Mugg, Hunter Novitzki, Gabe Gorecki, Paige Yourczek, Emma Kasella, Coach Scott Gorecki and Coach Spencer Elwell.
The Royalton-Upsala boys wrestling team traveled to Walker, Saturday, Feb. 19, and came home section champions.
Royalton-Upsala wrestled Blackduck/Cass Lake in the first round and took care of business, winning 55-21.
Tucker Simmons (106), Bryce Binek (120), Will Gorecki (132) and Jacob Leibold (160), all won their matchups by fall, with Binek pinning his opponent in just 23 seconds, the fastest pin of the day.
Alex Diederich won in a major decision over Eli Sharbono, who is the Class A No. 7 ranked wrestler in the 126-pound weight class.
After defeating Blackduck/Cass Lake, Royalton-Upsala moved on to face Staples-Motley in the semi-finals, coming out on top 54-21.
They immediately went on an 18 point run, starting with Simmons, who bested his opponent in a major decision to start the semi-finals. Staples-Motley forfeited the 113 lb. weight class, and Binek and Diederich won their respective matches with a decision and a technical fall to put Royalton-Upsala up 18-0.
Then, Staples-Motley went on a run of their own, winning the next four matches by a decision, two falls, and an injury. The run gave SM a 21-18 lead.
Five of the next seven matches ended up being forfeits by Staples-Motley, allowing Royalton-Upsala to coast to the finals to face off against Holdingford, and were able to take down their opponent, winning 40-23.
It was a tough matchup for Royalton-Upsala, as both teams traded wins.
Brady Yourczek (138), who got hurt in his match against Staples/Motley came back and gutted it out vs. Holdingford and just gave up a major decision, saving the team a few precious points.
The seniors for Royalton-Upsala really stepped up, including Leibold, Hunter Novitzki, Gabe Gorecki, Bryce Holm and Jeremy Mugg, who all pinned their respective opponents, with Mugg pinning his opponent in just 24 seconds.
After an impressive season where the team went 23-1, the win gave Royalton-Upsala its third consecutive section championship.
Royalton-Upsala will travel to compete in the state wrestling tournament Wednesday, March 3, at Xcel Energy Center.
