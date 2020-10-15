Royalton homecoming

Royalton Area Schools will celebrate Homecoming week Oct. 25 – 30. Candidates for homecoming king and queen include (from left): Grayson Suska, Nathan Kolbo, Hunter Bailey, Zach Cekalla, Brady Brezinka, Amanda Waletski, Ellie Petron, Jenna Kull, Anna Meemken and Rylee Johnson.

Load comments