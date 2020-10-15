Royalton Area Schools will celebrate Homecoming week Oct. 25 – 30. Candidates for homecoming king and queen include (from left): Grayson Suska, Nathan Kolbo, Hunter Bailey, Zach Cekalla, Brady Brezinka, Amanda Waletski, Ellie Petron, Jenna Kull, Anna Meemken and Rylee Johnson.
Spotlight News
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.