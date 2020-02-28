Several teachers from Royalton Elementary School graduated from the Literacy Leadership Academy. The program builds school-wide sustained growth in literacy instruction. These staff members from Royalton Elementary completed three years of professional training at Sourcewell. Pictured are (from left): Principal Phil Gurbada and teachers Rebecca Scott, Kari Rohling, Cindy Petron and Jennifer Beaman.
