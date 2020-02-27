Superintendent John Phelps’ contract was voted down on a 3-3 vote. Directors Randy Hackett, Mary Lange and Mark Petron voted in favor of a three-yar contract.
Directors Noel Guerard, Ellie Holm and Russ Gerads voted against the motion.
Guerard said his thought was to offer a one-year contract. Gerads agreed, saying he would like to do an evaluation first.
“I agree with what Russ said,” Holm said.
“We are the ultimate decision makers on what we want from our superintendent. It is us who dropped the ball on his evaluation. We do need to evaluate. I have not heard anything until we discussed his contract about evaluations,” Lange said.
“I think we are doing a bait and switch here. At our last strategy meeting three agreed to a three-year contract and three agreed to a two-year contract,” said Board Chair Hackett. “When we walked out of that meeting, this employee thought he would receive a two- or three-year contract. I think we have led him along until now. All the positions posted have been closed. This is not right.”
No further discussion was held on the issue.
