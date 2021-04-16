It is said that “April showers bring May flowers,” so the Royalton Middle/High School would like to officially extend an invitation to enjoy the hit musical, “Singin’ in the Rain,” to usher in those May flowers.
Singin’ in the Rain opens April 23 and runs through April 25. Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show is a 2 p.m. matinee. Visit www.vancoevents.com/NEG to reserve your tickets. Seats are available by reservation only. Print your tickets so they can be scanned at the door, or save a picture on your phone for scanning. Tickets available at the door, and they are $6 for everyone Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No admittance beyond 7:15 p.m. Seats are limited due to COVID-19 regulations, so guest are advised to purchase tickets early.
This is the second go-round for the RMS/HS cast and crew of Singin’ in the Rain. The original production was scheduled for the end of April 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year’s production will certainly be different from that of the 2020 cast, but it will not disappoint, according to Director Melanie Cimenski.
“This cast has overcome many challenges in the past year. They rehearse in masks. They dance in masks. They sing in masks. They’ve lost the chance to perform it once already, and are extremely excited to share the performance with a live audience,” Cimenski said.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s classic film, Singin’ in the Rain, featuring the talents of Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds, inspired the Broadway musical of the same title. That musical has been adapted for time to a Middle/High School stage during a pandemic.
Audiences will love the lively dances and leave the auditorium humming the iconic tunes. When the transition is being made from the silent film era to “talkies,” everyone has trouble adapting.
Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are Hollywood’s it couple, if the tabloids can be believed and have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple in film after film. However, when their latest movie is remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part. After a lot of practice with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright, young, aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice. Tensions are high when Lina discovers that Don has more than a professional interest in his new leading lady, Kathy.
As usually happens in a comedy, everything goes awry. Will everything be resolved before Don loses his love forever? Find out in Singin’ in the Rain.
Guests are expected to follow mask procedures and social distancing between family groups for the continued safety of the cast, crew and other guests.
