What is staff doing during this period of time we are all getting paid for and working? Where do you want me to begin,” said Royalton Superintendent John Phelps at the Royalton School Board meeting March 24.
He said, “Custodians are taking care of projects they have not been able to until this break.” Examples were the north gym stage cleanup, removing unnecessary fixtures and curtains is one of the projects. Multiple repairs and cleaning. Every night they go through and clean doors and handles. “They are busy,” he said.
The cooks are preparing grab and goes and food for the child care while cleaning the kitchens.
Paras are charged with child care for tiers one and two families in addition to staffing school age care. They are running the hot lines and reach out plus the delivery/distribution of meals to students. There are many ways the paras will be utilized into the distance learning and planning and programming.
His report continued by explaining the secretaries are continuing to be administrative secretaries by continuing organizing, calling, helping with handling out what is needed at the door. They are usually the first contact made from the homes.
Teachers are working on daily lessons, ways to get the classroom information to the students. They are also available during certain hours for communicating with parents and student and recording how many students are participating each day
Phelps said, “I am very proud of our staff for how they are working through this difficult time.”
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business on Tuesday, March 24, the Royalton School Board:
• Accepted a $3,200 donation from the Royalton Wrestling Club. The money is to be used for miscellaneous travel expenses, senior night, parents night, blankets, state tournament and miscellaneous apparel;
• Approved a change in the prom date and venue. The prom will be held at Northern Lights Ballroom in Milaca, May 16;
• Tabled action on discussing the superintendent’s evaluation until a future meeting;
• Did not approve the proposed recommendations on spring coaching positions pending information on the district’s pay policy;
• During the superintendent’s report, heard that a proposal would be presented at a future meeting to discuss the recommendation to increase the time of Activity Anthony Neumann to include assistant high school principal. Neumann is a licensed principal;
• Heard at this time the use of the fitness center fees are not covering the expenses of the facility; and
• Approved the resignations of Art Teacher Carl Halverson, High School English Teacher Hannah Rose, Jennifer Betker, FFA Supervisor; Randy Thielges, head boys basketball coach, Andrew Hafman, C-squad boys basketball coach; Jeremy Schaa, senior high knowledge bowl supervisor; and Sara Schreifels, junior high knowledge bowl supervisor.
A special meeting has been set for Monday, April 13, at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.