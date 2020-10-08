Since Sunday evening, Oct. 4, Royalton Public Schools have had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the district. All three exposure cases are different situations with Friday, Oct. 2, being the last exposure dates. Staff has worked with MDH and the regional coordinator to identify those affected directly by phone. The risk of exposure for other individuals in the district present Friday, Oct. 2, poses no greater risk of contracting the virus in the general community. We are confident that all close contacts have been identified and communicated with.
All future announcements will be added to the Royalton School District COVID-19 page on the district website as well as added to the district Facebook account.
