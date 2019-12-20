Should staff have to take a test on knowing the school district’s policies?
This was a question Royalton School Board Chair Noel Guerard asked at the Royalton School Board work session, Monday.
“I am tired of hearing people say I didn’t know,” he said. “An example is I questioned the dollar amount that was spent for pizza. I was told it was a reward for doing well on a math test. That goes against our wellness policy that states food should not be used as an incentive.”
Royalton Supt. John Phelps clarified to the Record that the school district does not pay for this, as it is against the law and does not serve a public purpose. He said, though, that it could have come from an activity fund where money had been raised by students.
“I think that is a good idea for the employees,” said Board Member Randy Hackett.
While no action was taken, by consensus, Phelps was directed to develop a test which staff would be required to take. Board Member Ellie Holm was absent.
“I don’t want staff to be threatened,” Phelps said.
It was suggested that the test could be an open book test.
“Staff should not feel threatened by this. They should consider it as a growth experience,” said Board Member Mary Lange.
Guerard suggested before the test was given to staff it be given to the Board after it was developed.
“When can we expect this to be ready for the staff to take? I would be happy to see it used at the start of school in 2020/2021,” said Board Member Russ Gerard.
Phelps said he would plan on it being ready and approved by the Board by the start of the 2020/2021 school year. The tests will be geared to cover policies pertaining to the various staff positions.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business during its work session Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Changed work sessions to every other month;
• Reviewed the 2020/2021 calendar as presented. Supt. John Phelps was directed to take the calendar back and try to revise it so school would not be in session after Memorial Day;
• Reviewed changes in the policies that will be voted on at Monday’s regular meeting;
• Discussed the superintendent’s evaluation process; and
• Closed the work session to discuss negotiation strategy.
The next regular meeting of the Royalton School Board will be Monday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. This will include the district’s usual truth in taxation presentation.
