Royalton School Board members’ work session Monday, contained items that ranged from the upcoming band trip to discipline issues.
Supt. John Phelps informed the Board that administration had been watching the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in regard to the school’s band trip scheduled for the end of March.
Phelps said no decision had been made to cancel the trip but it could happen pending further information. There will be a meeting with parents Sunday, March 15, to discuss the issue and to let parents know what and who the administration has been working with to gather its information.
The Board may hold an emergency meeting to discuss and possibly take action on the issue if needed.
Following the COVID-19 presentation the discussion turned to discipline. When questioned about discipline Principal Joel Swenson said, “91.5% of our students have not had a discipline issue. Twenty students are the majority of our discipline problem.
“The majority of the problems stem from parenting issues, drugs, vaping, social media and broken homes. We’re doing the best we can with the resources we have,” Swenson said. “We are not giving up on our kids.”
He also noted that some teachers take care of a discipline situation that may occur in their classroom while others do not take on that responsibility and send their students down to his office.
When Elementary Principal Dr. Phil Gurbada was asked the same question, he replied, “Our problems are the same as Joel’s.”
“If I could go through a year without a suspension, I would be delighted,” Swenson said.
The superintendent’s evaluation was also addressed by Director Mary Lange, who presented the other board members with a number of model evaluation forms asking them to rank them before the next regular meeting so they could move forward toward evaluating Phelps.
Discussing the issue of teamwork, Director Ellie Holm told the Board, “I feel like some of us have been thrown under the bus. We don’t always get what we want but, we are all adults and should support the actions of the Board as a whole. It’s all about teamwork.”
Other issues discussed included a memorandum of understanding for child care leave, a dyslexia reading program and changing the March meeting to Tuesday, March 24.
A special meeting will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. focused on the COVID-19 and the cruise.
