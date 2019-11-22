By Liz Verley
Correspondent
Following a two-hour tour of district facilities by four members of the Royalton School Board Monday, Nov. 18, a work session of the entire Board was convened to discuss priorities for improvements needed, and to discuss the development of a 20-year facilities plan.
During the tour, Board Members Mark Petron, Randy Hackett, Russ Gerads and Mary Lange visited the elementary school. They talked, in part, about roof repairs, a new boiler, entrances to the facility, playground, security in the building, entrances and possibly relocating the office.
At the high school, board members reviewed issues with the tennis courts, light poles on the football field that need to be replaced, air handlers that needed to be replaced, the possibility of a competition track, roof repairs and security.
Also taking the tour were Superintendent John Phelps and Director of Building and Grounds Tony Duevel.
During the Board’s work session the condition of the elementary school was discussed. Duevel said the building was in good sound condition and would probably last another 50 years with the proper maintenance.
Duevel suggested at the high school that the tennis court be removed and not replaced.
After the Board’s discussion Chairman Noel Guerard asked Duevel when he could provide the Board with his priority list. Duevel said he would develop a list and email it to the board members.
The list for the 20-year plan will be developed according to need and monies available.
Guerard suggested that the Board should also talk to district residents and get their opinions on whether the elementary school should remain where it is or whether the plan should be to move it over to the high school site sometime in the future. Several board members opposed moving the school.
Discussion and setting priorities will continue at future meetings.
Royalton School Board Briefs
Other discussion items at Monday’s work session of the Royalton School Board included:
• Listening to a presentation on updating the district’s present Fob system;
• Discussing the possibility of having a student board member;
• Hearing the auditor’s report would be presented at the Dec. 23 Board meeting;
• Being reminded that the annual truth in taxation meeting would be held at the December board meeting;
• Reviewing policies that are being changed or updated; and
• Closing the work session to go into a closed meeting to discuss negotiation strategy.
The regular meeting of the Royalton School Board is Monday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. in the Early Childhood Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.