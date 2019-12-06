Royalton Supt. John Phelps recently presented the School Board with the 2019-2020 World’s Best Workforce plan report.
The (state statute, section 120B.11) plan is a comprehensive, long-term strategic plan to support and improve teaching and learning with the ultimate goal of creating the world’s best workforce. It is intended to serve as a foundation document that aligns educational initiatives that serve students pre-K through high school and is based on four beliefs.
They are: All students are ready for kindergarten; to close the achievement gap; all students in the third grade achieve grade level literacy and all students graduate from high school.
Phelps said the ready for kindergarten goal had been met 100 percent and the goal for the next year will remain at retaining the 100 percent.
The achievement gap goal that was set for all students receiving special education services who earn an achievement level, partially meets the standards, meets the standards or exceed the standards in mathematics on all state accountability tests exceeded the goal.
“The goal was met and surpassed by 13.9 percent,” Phelps said.
The goal for the proficiency index rate of all students who receive free and reduce lunches was not reached.
The third grade literacy goal was surpassed.
The career and college readiness goal was exceeded. While the entire state achievement for this goal, dropped 2.2 percent the Royalton eighth graders gained 3.4 percent on the entire state.
This past year the School Board wanted a secondary goal over and above the state requirement. This was that the percentage of all students enrolled Oct. 1 at the Royalton Public Schools who earn an achievement level of meets the standards or exceeds the standards for a school average taking the mathematics, reading and science on the state accountability MCA tests will increase.
According to Phelps’ report this goal was not met.
The goal of graduating 90 percent of the district’s seniors has remained at a higher percentage for the past two years.
Steps to increase the results were also presented and varied from effective teaching in every class to having instructional coaches; from writing alignment in K-12 grades to proficiency scales for students and parents and implementation of Math Rocks to having a school interventionist.
The full 2019-2020 Royalton’s Best Workforce report can be viewed on the district’s website.
