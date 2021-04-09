The Royalton School Board has selected three finalists to return for a second interview for the school district’s superintendent position.
The finalists are:
- Kristine Wehrkamp, executive director of community education and high school activities director supervisor, Robbinsdale.
- Michael Neubeck, middle school principal, Mahtomedi.
- Daniel Ludvigson, superintendent/elementary principal, Elgin/New Liepzig Schools, North Dakota.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 15 candidates, based on criteria established by the School Board. Six applicants were interviewed this past week.
The School Board has scheduled interviews for the finalists, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, April 12. Interviews will be held in person at the school in Royalton.
All interviews are open to the public.
