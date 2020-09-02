A Royalton man was rescued from a grain bin Tuesday, where he was trapped in grain up to his neck.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s office received the call about 4:10 p.m. that the man was trapped in a grain bin at a residence on Nature Road, about three miles east of Royalton in Bellevue Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, James Schlichting, 61, was pinned in a grain bin up to his neck area. Deputies along with firefighters were able to tie a rope around Schlichting’s arm and provide oxygen to him while extrication efforts took place. After approximately two hours of rescue efforts, Schlichting was freed from the grain bin.
He was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance, where he was treated and released.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated that the swift actions of all emergency personnel, to include family members and neighbors, saved Schlichting’s life.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire Department, Royalton First Response Team, Rice Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.