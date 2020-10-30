A felony threats of violence charge against Jason Bruce Lloyd, 44, Royalton, was dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Oct. 27.
The charge stems from a July 27, 2019, incident, when a Royalton city employee called the Morrison County Sheriff stating that Lloyd allegedly threatened them.
The victim alleged that Lloyd came over after his water was shut off.
Lloyd allegedly said that if his water gets shut off again, he would “kill the women who work in the office at Royalton City Hall,” and would also kill the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the prosecutor, Heidi Ann Swisher, the felony charge was dismissed because one of the witnesses contracted COVID-19, and she asked for a continuance. The judge did not grant it, so she said that she decided to, “dismiss the charges with an intent to re-charge.”
If he had been convicted, Lloyd faced up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
