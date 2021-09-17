RHS Homecoming candidates

Royalton High School  is celebrating Homecoming Week Sept. 19 - 24, and has chosen its candidate for Homecoming Queen and King. Candidates include front row (from left): queen candidates Emma Kasella, Autumn Schoenrock, Shelby Hovland, Callie Vannurden and Alivia Pyka. Back row: king candidates Brady Brown, Jake Anderson, Jacob Leibold, Gabe Gorecki, David Fountain. Coronation is 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 in the Cafetorium at Royalton High School. Events will take place during the week with a parade at tailgate party starting at 5 p.m. before the Royals play Sauk Centre in the homecoming football game at 7 p.m.

Load comments