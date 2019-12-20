Royalton High School (RHS) has nominated Brayden Conrad and Naomi Ferguson for the ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) Award.
Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors. Students who are active in fine arts and/or athletic activities, who show leadership qualities, and who are model citizens in their community are eligible for the award.
ExCEL Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves league member schools and an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
Conrad is the son of Brian and Kristin Conrad and has participated in football, wrestling and track throughout his time at Royalton. Conrad had also previously participated in band and is currently part of the YES Club.
Ferguson is the daughter of Shawn Ferguson and Hannah Heller and has participated in cross-country and track and field. She has also been an avid participant in the fine arts programs at RHS, including the fall play, spring musical, one act play and band program, as well as the choir program and visual arts. She is also a leader in the Knowledge Bowl program, the Minnesota Honors Society and Kindness Retreat.
