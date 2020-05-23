Royalton High School announced the top 10 honor graduates for the Class of 2020.
They include:
Allyson Waletski is the daughter of Dave and Judy Waletski and will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. During high school, she was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Spanish Club, WE Club and Knowledge Bowl.
Waletski plans to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) to pursue a degree in pharmacy.
Madison Gutzkow, the daughter of Mary and Bill Gutzkow, will graduate with a 4.0 gpa. Knowledge Bowl, track and field, drama, Spanish Club, MHS and cross-country were activities Gutzkow was involved in during high school.
She plans to attend the College of St. Scholastica to earn a business-related degree.
Christopher Borash, the son of Ronald and Ann Borash, earned a 3.99 gpa. He was active in cross-country, wrestling, track, FFA, Yes Club, 4-H, play and musical productions, Student Council and Knowledge Bowl.
Borash plans to attend St. Mary’s University of Winona to pursue a degree in environmental biology or criminal justice, while competing in cross-country and track.
Kelsie Norberg is the daughter of Wayne and Cindy Norberg and will graduate with a 3.992 gpa. She was involved in FFA, volleyball and MHS.
Following graduation, Norberg plan to attend the University of Minnesota - Morris to major in biology for pre-veterinary medicine.
Cierra Gottwalt, daughter of Joe and Shaina Gottwalt, will graduate with a 3.985 gpa. During her high school career, Gottwalt participated in volleyball, basketball, Yes Club, We Club and MHS.
She plans to attend Arizona State University to earn a degree in nursing with plans to become a nurse practitioner.
Erin Zapzalka, daughter of Tim and Danelle Zapzalka, has earned a 3.951 gpa. She participated in softball, volleyball, Yes Club, Tech Club, Spanish Club Student Council, MHS, jazz band, marching band and was a wrestling manager.
She plans to attend College of St. Scholastica - Duluth to become a nurse.
Anthony Rozycki is the son of Seth and Bonnie Rozycki and will graduate with a 3.933 gpa. During his high school career, Rozycki was active in cross-country, track, drama, Student Council, speech, Knowledge Bowl, marching and jazz band, basketball, We Day, FFA, pep band and Business Professionals of America.
His plans are to attend the University of Minnesota - Morris for environmental studies.
Matthew Kasella is the son of Rob and Amy Kasella and earned a 3.878 gpa during his high school career. He participated in football, wrestling Yes Club and Tech Club.
Plans for Kasella are to attend NDSU for civil engineering.
Kodi Frank, son of Jess Franks and Jeff Franks, has earned a 3.86 gpa. He was a football player during high school.
Franks plans to attend NDSU to study biology.
Ashley Popp, daughter of Kevin and Lisa Popp, will graduate with a 3.86 gpa. During her high school career, Popp was active in basketball, softball, Yes Club, Spanish Club, fluid power, We Club and the National Honor Society.
Popp plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a degree in biology.
