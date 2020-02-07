Forty-six property owners who will be affected by the proposed Cedar/Driftwood streets project in Royalton signed a petition urging the Council to reconsider the curb, gutter, drain tile and additional portion of the project.
The petition states, “We feel it adds unwarranted expense to a project that is already a financial burden to the property owners affected and the price will far exceed the market value increase to the property.”
The petition was presented to the Council Tuesday, by resident Mary Gutzkow, who said, “We strongly encourage you as a Council to consider our concerns as you discuss this project in your planning meetings”
Gutzkow said she had been in contact with Attorney Kevin Toskey from the League of Minnesota Cities who sent her information on special assessments and the legal requirements that must be met.
Information provided by Toskey, according to Gutzkow, includes that the land receives a special benefit from the improvement; the assessment does not exceed the special benefit measured by the increase in market value due to the improvements; and the assessment is uniform as applied to the same class of property in the assessed area.
As required by Minnesota statutes, a special assessment that exceeds the special benefit is a taking of property without fair compensation and violates the 14th amendment of the United States Constitution.
“We ask that when considering this project to please keep these things in mind,” Gutzkow said.
She also told the Council that they had consulted with Attorney Sam Calvert and Assessor Julie Kalahar, “Who have advised us to bring this petition and our concerns to you and that they are willing to represent us and assess our property to determine change in our property value, if any, should it become necessary. Another concern expressed was since the sewer system isn’t being addressed in this project, will they be looking at a future special assessment,” she said.
Gutzkow ended her presentation by thanking council members who had returned her calls and taken time to listen to her concerns.
No response was given by the Council. The item was not on the agenda but was presented during the public comment time at the beginning of the meeting.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved a request to allow nine firemen to take emergency medical response training at a cost of $500 each. This training will have all the firemen EMR trained to meet the new policy requirements. The money will come from the Fire Department’s budget;
• Approved spending $750 for the self contained breathing apparatus flow tests. This is required to keep the equipment under warranty;
• Approved having the two newest firefighters attend training in Rochester;
• Heard City Engineer Les Mateffy explain the revised feasibility study done on the Cedar/Driftwood streets improvements;
• Approved gambling permits for the Lincoln Area Business Association at Scottie’s Log Bar, June 20, and the St. Cloud Boxing and Wrestling Club for March 28, at the American Legion;
• Approved sending up to six people to the safety and loss control workshop in St. Cloud, April 14;
• Adopted the 2020 zoning map;
• Accepted the annual recycling grant of $3,478 and cleanup grant of $839.90. Both grants are from Morrison County;
• Approved the 2020 Planning and Zoning Committee officers. They include Chairman Tim Majaski, Vice Chair Curt Gregory and Secretaty Lee Obermiller;
• Approved the changes in the tobacco ordinance bringing it into compliance with state and federal law; and
• Called for an improvement hearing on the Cedar/Driftwood streets feasibility study for Tuesday, March 10, at 7:15 p.m.
Due to the Presidential Primary March 3, the next regular meeting of the Royalton City Council will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
