The Royalton School Board has voted to select Kristine Wehrkamp, executive director of community education and high school activities director supervisor, Robbinsdale, as the district’s new superintendent.
“We believe Ms. Wehrkamp has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. We look forward to working with Kristine in her new capacity,” said Randy Hackett, Board chair.
The School Board will be conducting contract negotiations with Wehrkamp and a contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at the next school board meeting.
The pending start date for Wehrkamp will be July 1.
