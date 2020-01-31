Before proceeding with business Monday, Royalton’s School Board Chairman Randy Hackett opened the meeting by apologizing for beginning a January meeting before its posted time.
The meeting was to consider extending superintendent John Phelps’ contract.
“I take full responsibility for the meeting starting early. It was not my intent to keep out public input. It was my intent to get everyone home to their families. I promise it will not happen again,” Hackett said.
Moving on to the business of Monday’s meeting, the Board approved a two-year agreement with Royalton Education Minnesota (REM).
The agreement resulted in the two parties going into mediation.
REM represents the district’s teachers.
Business Manager Dawn Duevel said changes in the agreement gives the group an $800 salary increase for 2019-2020 and a $950 salary increase for 2020-2021. There was also an increase in the district’s contribution to family insurance, which increased to $12,000 up from $10,000.
The motion to sign the agreement passed on a 4-0 vote. Board Members Mark Petron and Noel Guerard were absent.
Royalton School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Royalton School Board:
• Sent a request for local business employees who live outside the district to use the fitness center to the policy committee for its recommendation;
• Adopted the 2020-2021 school calendar;
• Allowed nonunion staff to express their needs and wants in their negotiations on a two year contract;
• Accepted a $500 donation from Mary Hemmesch for students in education or athletics. The donation was given in the name of her husband Kevin Hemmesch, who taught math in the district for 24 years. Hemmesch also announced sports games even after he left his teaching position with the District;
• Approved hiring Sarah Rosvold as a media para/long term sub;
Adopted updates to the policies describing open and closed meeting; equal employment opportunities; service animals in schools; form for service animals in schools; inventory of fixed assets and asset accounting systems and acceptance of gifts; and
• Closed the meeting to discuss negotiation strategy.
The next regular meeting of the Royalton School Board will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.
There will be a closed negotiation and personnel privileged meeting, Monday, at 8 a.m.
