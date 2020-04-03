During the March 24 Royalton School boards teleconference board meeting it was informed that the Band’s cruise had been canceled.
“Because we waited for the cruise to cancel the cruise line connected with each on of our participants letting them know they would give the either a 125 percent voucher or a full refund. We were notified by the travel agent that it would be eight to 10 weeks before they would see their money,” said Supt. John Phelps.
Participants were also notified by Spirit Airline that they would only give vouchers.
“Our lawyer is putting together a letter to send to the travel agent. We are one of two clients that have been told eight to 10 weeks to receive the refund and he will pursue the refund from Spirit Airline. He feels the eight to 10 weeks is too slow. Ultimately the travel agent broke the contract and we should get a full refund,” Phelps said.
“My fear is the delay is to see which way the wind is blowing and with anyone of the three able to declare bankruptcy,” he said.
Phelps also contacted U.S. senators Amy Klobachar and Tina Smith to ask for help with this situation.
