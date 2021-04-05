Meteorologist Paul Douglas and climatologist Dr. Mark Seeley will speak on weather and the link to climate change at the Rosenmeier Center’s next virtual forum. The dual presentations are titled: “The Climate Conundrum: Threats and Opportunities for Minnesota’s North Woods.” They’ll discuss weather/climate risks in Minnesota and opportunities for resilience and renewal.
The virtual forum, which is free, will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, April 19. To attend the forum send an email to Rosenmeierforum@gmail.com. Those interested in listening to the live forum may request a link at that email address. Interested persons may log in starting at about 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event. Those participating in the event will have the opportunity to email questions to the speakers.
Douglas, a meteorologist with more than 45 years of TV and radio experience, has launched seven businesses and is founder and chief meteorologist at Praedictix, which provides weather services, consulting and briefings for media and corporate interests. He has a daily print and online weather column with the Star Tribune and is heard weekday afternoons on WCCO Radio. He attended Penn State University. Douglas is the author of “Caring for Creation, the Evangelical’s Guide to Climate Change and a Healthy Environment.” He lives in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities and at a cabin on Pelican Lake.
In his role as an Extension climatologist and meteorologist, Seeley managed the Weather and Climate Education Program and also did research and taught. He has served as a weekly commentator on Minnesota Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” news program since 1992. He has helped Twin Cities Public Television produce documentaries on memorable Minnesota historical weather events and on how climate change is affecting the state’s infrastructure and natural resources. Seeley is author of Minnesota Weather Almanac and co-author of “Voyageur Skies: Weather and Wilderness in Minnesota’s National Park.”
The Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government was formed in 1989, in recognition of Sen. Gordon Rosenmeier’s 30-year contribution as a Minnesota state legislator from Little Falls. He authored legislation, which created the state Planning Agency, the community college system, the Department of Corrections, the Pollution Control Agency and the Brainerd Regional Human Services Center.
The Rosenmeier Center is based at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
