Gabriel Lavina Rosekrans, 20, Pierz, was given five years of probation for fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court, Monday.

The charges stem from July 6 and July 7 incidents, when officers made arrests for illegal drug possession and reportedly pinpointed the source of sale to Rosekrans’ home.

Officers went to the residence the evening of July 7 and asked Rosekrans and another person to leave the home so it could be secured while a warrant was obtained and executed.

After being Mirandized, Rosekrans admitted to selling marijuana on separate occasions.

During the search, officers allegedly found 387.77 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of marijuana wax and a total of $3,603.

