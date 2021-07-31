The Pierz Commercial Club will host its Rock, Roll and Stroll event Thursday, Aug. 5.
Rock, Roll and Stroll is a show on Main Street in Pierz that features custom and classic cars, motorcycles or anything cool, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Local shops and restaurants are open, music is played and food and drinks are available to the public. A poker walk is open to car owners and car strollers, age 18 and older.
Event is free and will be held rain or shine.
