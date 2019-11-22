Dean Arnold Gangl, 52, Richmond, is facing a felony charge in Morrison County District Court for allegedly fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly fleeing on foot.
The charges stem from a Nov. 19 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint that Gangl was outside a business in Buckman and yelling obscenities and harassing an employee.
When a deputy arrived, he was informed Gangl had left. The deputy drove south on Highway 25 and attempted to locate Gangl.
When he found Gangl’s vehicle, the deputy attempted to catch up and the vehicle allegedly accelerated.
Gangl allegedly made a sharp turn and shut off his vehicle’s lights, before driving into a dairy farm and fleeing on foot.
He allegedly ignored commands to stop from officers.
Law enforcement lost Gangl when he allegedly ran into a cow barn.
He was eventually found hiding on the floor of the barn amongst the cows.
After Gangl was arrested, it was learned there was a warrant out for his arrest from Stearns County.
If convicted of the felony charge, Gangl could face up to three years and one day in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
