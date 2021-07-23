The Richardson Township Lakes Area Lions Club members were hosted by the Brothers Porky Pine Bar and Grill Restaurant for their final meeting together. Pictured are front row (from left): Charter members of the Club Marian Veaasen, Midge Baniecke, Janet Dahlke, Bob Baniecke, Bud Kruschek and Jerry Coyle. Back row: Brent and Wade William, owners of the restaurant. Charter members not pictured are Mary Boser, Darv Dahlke, and Dick Lucken. The Richardson Lions Club was organized in 1993, and continued to serve the community until June 30, 2021. The Club appreciates all the support from the community for the past 28 years.
