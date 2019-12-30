The faculty selection committee recently named Rhiannon Theis and Simon Kroll Students of the Month for November 2019 at Pierz Healy High School. The senior classmates are among the most accomplished students at the school not only academically, but also in the performing and visual arts.
Both credit their parents for laying a solid foundation for success. Theis is the daughter of Jayna and Chuck Theis. She has a brother, Tyler. Simon’s parents are Duane and Linda Kroll. He has three siblings, Adam, Isaac and Kaden.
Leadership comes naturally for both in a host of extracurricular activities
Theis participates in WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), Peer Helping, a cappella choir, jazz choir and Yearbook. Her favorite is Peer Helping because there is always something to do, she said. “And it allows me to bring positivity to many people. I enjoy making people smile and Peer Helping is a great way for me to do that.”
Theis said her biggest role model is her mom, “Because she is always there to offer me encouragement and a helping hand no matter what. She also supports me with everything I do.”
She said her biggest accomplishment is earning her AA degree while in in high school.
Theis admitted she’s going to miss seeing her friends and family on a regular basis when she leaves for college.
“My plans after graduation are to go to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to obtain a career in the medical field,” she said.
Brittany Bueckers, Healy High School counselor, considers Theis an amazing leader, student and friend. She is excited to see where life’s journey takes her.
“Rhi is one of the most incredible students I have eve had the pleasure of working with,” she said “She exudes strength, positivity and an incredible work ethic. Rhi has always been a great leader, which was confirmed when she took on a large senior art project.
“Rhi painted a beautiful canvas that incorporated all of her classmates’ names and has it on display in the senior hallway. She created a sense of togetherness among her classmates that is beautiful to witness. To say that her mark has been left on this school is an understatement,” Bueckers said.
Kroll’s long list of extracurricular interests includes speech (captain), robotics (lead programmer), band (treasurer), jazz band (bass trombone), fall musical (sound/lighting director), cross country (captain), Knowledge Bowl and Business Professionals of America (BPA).
Kroll answered a number of questions regarding his school involvements.
“It is difficult for me to choose a favorite activity, as each one offers its own challenges and opportunities. I am very fortunate to be able to be involved in so many things and learn from what each of them offers,” Kroll said.
“One of the most exciting experiences I had during high school was traveling to Anaheim, Calif. for the BPA National Convention and becoming the national champion and runner up in the PC Servicing and Troubleshooting and Computer Security competitions, respectively,” Kroll said.
He said of his most significant accomplishments has been earning several Microsoft certifications in security and operating system fundamentals as part of BPS’s national competition.
“I have always looked to my parents as a source of guidance. They have helped me to grow through challenges in my life and have given me the tools and wisdom to overcome whatever obstacles lie ahead,” Kroll said.
Pondering graduation and what lies ahead as he enters the next phase of life, he said, “I think I will miss jazz band more than anything else after high school. I have a lot of fond memories from concerts and jazz festivals we’ve performed at. It’s bittersweet knowing I only have a few more performances left with this group, but I’m excited to see what comes next.
Kroll plans to attend a four-year college to pursue a degree in computer engineering or a major related to ag technology.
“I hope to have a career in agriculture that helps improve the technology used in farming practices,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kroll is content to be known by friends at school as honest, smart, fun to talk with and “the coolest guy ever.”
Joel Pohland, Pierz Healy High band director, said Kroll has been an absolute honor and pleasure to work with.
“He does anything he’s asked to do and does not settle for anything less than perfect. He has pushed me in many ways to be a better teacher while returning the favor in always becoming a better student. Simon is going to do great things,” Pohland said.
Kroll and Theis join the growing ranks of Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School to become eligible for scholarships to be awarded in May by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, program sponsors.
