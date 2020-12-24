Jeanette Retka of Little Falls has been gone for three years, but her family keeps her memory alive by celebrating the Christmas season as she would have. And the way Jeanette celebrated was by going all out — whether it be the food, attire, decorations or gatherings with family and friends. There was never too much.
Jeanette and her husband, Jerry, married for 53 years, have four grown children, Deb, Ken (Jackie), Brian and Michele. Jeanette loved every holiday, and each of her children was enlisted for holiday projects over the course of their lifetimes, many growing bigger over time. Each continues the traditions set in motion by their mom, to honor her memory, to bring smiles and laughter and to be together as she would have wanted.
Jeanette’s favorite decorations at Christmas time include a large collection of snowmen — all shapes and sizes, quiet and singing, inside and outside, and even on outfits and jewelry.
Decorations include a 9-foot Christmas tree with ornaments that bring about reminiscences of past memories. Her favorite, snowmen, can be found in nearly every room in the home. Grandson Nick Retka said he once tried to count his grandma’s snowmen — and quit at 147. His aunts and uncles believe there are far more than that.
Jackie Retka, married to Ken, said hours are spent decorating Jeanette and Jerry’s home the way Jeanette would have wanted — she and Deb estimated about 20 hours. And that is just the inside.
Son, Brian, who always decorates the outside, said when his mom was alive, he’d start decorating on Thanksgiving Day. He’d get everything planned before dinner and after dinner, sure enough, Jeanette would want to add another item. He said he’d try to tell her “No,” since more cords would be needed. His mom’s reply would be to buy another cord. Never too much.
Michele, the youngest, said her mom would start her baking a week before. The dinner was also started early.
“She definitely cooked for an army — the turkey would get done the day before, same with the squash,” Michele said. “She’d always call me and say, ‘Can you come help me on your day off?’ It was time well spent.”
Jeanette also enjoyed buying gifts — gifts for her own family, but also for the nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. All were invited to her house to celebrate Christmas, about 30 or so.
Deb said some years Santa would visit the house, thanks to Mom.
Jackie said there were always two meals at Jeanette’s house — lunch and supper. “If you left hungry it was your own fault,” she said.
Jerry said Jeanette’s food was always so good — a favorite when the family owned the Royal Cafe in the late 70s and again in the late 90s. He said Jeanette always said she made her food with love.
Her son, Ken, is now considered the cook in the family, making the foods Jeanette was known for, including a favorite meatloaf that was popular at the Royal Cafe, and other family favorites.
Jeanette’s recipe box contained her favorites for Christmas, with 18 written on a list of goodies to make each year.
It wasn’t just at home that Jeanette would spread her own brand of holiday cheer and generosity. She packed up plates of goodies to deliver to friends, as well.
Jeanette and Jerry did a lot of traveling with Gary and Laura Block on their Christmas trips. Jeanette always wanted to share her Christmas cheer with fellow travelers.
“One of the things that she would make sure would happen is that the bus was all decked out for Christmas,” Deb said.
Jeanette was also well-known for her Christmas wardrobe.
“She was known to always have a T-shirt, sweatshirt, sweater or vest that had some sort of Christmas inspiration on it. Her favorite was, of course, the snowman,” Deb said.
Jeanette has a closet and several totes full of all the pieces she collected over the years.
“We plan on taking these and making lap quilts out of them,” Deb said.
Christmas jewelry was another thing Jeanette was known for — necklaces and pins that flashed, as well as a large selection of Christmas earrings.
“At Mom’s funeral, all of us girls, nieces and sister-in-law, wore one of her pins, which they were able to keep as a keepsake,” Deb said.
Jeanette never forgot the most important aspect of Christmas, the reason for the season, the birth of Christ.
“We would always start Christmas Eve with attending the 4 p.m. Children’s Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes,” Deb said. “She especially loved the Mass that my cousin’s son was the baby Jesus. His sisters were angels as well.”
As a charter member of the West Side Improvement Association, one of Jeanette’s favorite events to usher in the Christmas season was the Santa Parade, held in Little Falls the day after Thanksgiving.
Deb said folks would come to the Retkas’ home to decorate the floats and, while everyone worked outside, Jeanette was inside making sure there was food for all.
This year, due to the pandemic, the Santa Parade was canceled.
Deb said she knew her mom would be very disappointed.
“With the unfortunate changes and cancellations that we have all had to make this past year due to the pandemic we are going through, and if she was still here, she would want to make sure that there was some way to make sure Santa would be able to come to town to kick off the Christmas season,” Deb said.
Getting inspiration from a cousin, Dan, the fire chief at Spring Lake Fire Department, where fire trucks and law enforcement escort Santa into town on his sleigh, Deb began to think.
“I thought if we could do something like that here, we could do something positive for our community and still keep everyone safe. My thought was to do a Santa drive-by,” she said.
Talking with the Little Falls fire chief and police chief, Deb found they were both on board with escorting Santa through Little Falls.
“The day of the drive-by (Friday, Nov. 27), I was expecting one police unit and one fire unit,” she said.
However, when everyone started showing up at the starting point, “I was so overwhelmed with the turnout that the police, fire and sheriff department provided,” Deb said.
As members of the Lone Eagle Auto Club, the Retkas also own vintage automobiles.
Deb drove Santa in a ‘92 Chevy Cavalier convertible, so he could wave at everyone.
It would have been more fun, she said, to take out her mom’s ‘56 Chevy convertible, turquoise and white, but vintage cars don’t go out in the snowy months.
Even though the caravan couldn’t go down every street in Little Falls, Deb said the response from everyone waving as they went by their home or business was amazing.
“We even had cars following us and honking and waving at us. I can only hope that Mom was smiling down at us during the parade,” Deb said.
The next morning, Deb said when she went to use her cellphone, her “Photo Memories” brought up a photo of herself with her mom. “Her smile said it,” Deb said. “She approved!”
“It definitely is not the same without her, but all of us kids try to keep her traditions going,” Deb said.
So, when traveling in west Little Falls on Highway 27, passing 11th Street, and looking south, the glow from afar is the Retkas’ home, decked out the way Jeanette liked it.
