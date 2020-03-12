Tyson Hajacek, Moore Engineering, attended Tuesday’s Royalton City Council’s public hearing. He outlined the city’s proposed 16 block infrastructure project covering Cedar Street and south Driftwood. The project includes replacing the old cast iron water main with soft lead components, storm water, street construction, curb/gutter and sidewalk replacement. The cost of the complete project is estimated at $3.352 million.
Mayor Andrea Lauer told the residents attending the meeting that Rep. Ron Kresha has authored a bill to cover the water and sewer portion of the project.
“The city has met with members of the House of Representatives and testified at the Capital Investment Committee regarding the addition of the bill to this year’s bonding bill. Senator Paul Gazelka has agreed to carry the bill on the Senate side,” she said.
“The bonding request is for $1.918 million and as a result, if passed, the city could borrow less money saving all the residents from increased utility bills and taxes. Moore Engineering is also pursuing funding through the Public Facility Authority for water and storm water improvements, Lauer said.
Previously, council members reached out to MnDOT knowing that any road work done on Cedar Street may impact future Highway 10 improvements. Discussion focused on improving safety on the highway since much of the storm water issue on Cedar Street and Driftwood came from Highway 10 runoff.
At the present time, the breakdown of assessments to the property owners along the project route would be approximately $3,400 for each. The more funding the city can receive the more that number could change.
“I’m hooked from Centre Street. Are you going to assess me on Driftwood?” asked resident John Jelinski.
“If that water main is OK, you would not be assessed,” Hajacek said.
Gene Keske asked what the widths of the streets would be. Hajacek said the width is usually 32 feet.
Those attending were reminded that they were only being assessed on 20% of the water main, not the whole project.
If the cost of the assessment was more then the benefit to his property value, “I will fight it in court,” said Bill Gutzkow.
Bernie Haldenwanger, who lives at the south end of Driftwood, asked if the project would address the runoff that presently collects at the end of the street and runs down through her garage would be corrected. She was told after the completion of the project the problem would no longer exist.
There will be more public meetings and hearings before the project is let out for bids. The Council has postponed plans for the project to be done this year. It is expected to be done in 2021.
Royalton City Council Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Royalton City Council:
• Approved a consulting contract with James Robins for March through June at a cost of $500 a month;
• Approved turning over Fifth Street to Morrison County;
• Approved a contract with Frontline at a cost of $500 per siren for annual maintenance;
• Approved the commercial building permit for G-Will Liquors;
• Approved an April 25 gambling permit for the Lincoln Area Business Association;
• Contingent upon the completion of the required paperwork, approved a liquor license for Tin Shack; and
• Heard there are feral cats in the city that are terrorizing a resident’s dog. It was suggested that the resident pick up a live trap and when the cats were in the trap to contact city and they would be picked up by maintenance personnel.
The next regular meeting of the Royalton City Council will be Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
