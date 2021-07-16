Five years ago, organizers at the Ag Learning Center at the Morrison County Fair, put together the “Big Round Bale Decorating Contest” held during the Morrison County Fair, July 29 - 31.
Since then, it has grown in popularity as folks wind their way through the Fairgrounds to see the creativity used by 4-H groups, businesses, individuals and organizations.
Organizers at the Ag Learning Center at the Morrison County Fair will once again offer the friendly competition.
Brenda Rudolph will lead the Ag Learning Center and contest this year. In 2018, about 20 bales were decorated for the competition. More than 1,000 people cast their votes.
Anyone who would like to decorate a bale can call Rudolph at (320) 360-9485 by Friday, July 23, or message the Morrison County Ag Learning Center on Facebook.
The bales will be placed near the walking paths throughout the Fairgrounds and decorators can begin to decorate starting at 5 p.m. July 23. Decorating must be completed by the start of the Fair.
As in years past, each bale will have a number and the name of the creator to make it easier for people to vote.
People can cast their vote at the Ag Learning Center once each day of the Fair.
Voting ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Later that evening, the bale contest winner will be announced, about 10 p.m.
Rudolph said her favorite part of the bale contest is that “it’s really awesome.”
“It fun to see all the different ideas that everyone comes up with every year,” she said. “And every year it gets better and better.”
But the bale decorating contest isn’t the only draw the Ag Learning Center provides at the Fair, which is hopping with activity throughout the Fair.
Children (and their parents) will be able to meet and try their hand at milking “Maggie” the cow. Kids can also enter a coloring contest, play bean bags, see the plant display, pick apples, grind corn, gather eggs, scoop corn, take part in rubber duck races and watch baby goats play on their own playground.
Slides will be outside for the kids to play on as well.
For more information or to volunteer, call Rudolph at (320) 360-9485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.