The City of Little Falls has been directed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to implement lawn watering restrictions within the City of Little Falls. The DNR, due to 50% of the State being in a “Drought Warning” phase, has instructed the City to not produce more than 1.5 million gallons of water a day.
Because of this notification, the City is continuing the lawn watering restrictions within the City. Properties with an odd house (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed to water on odd days. Properties with an even house number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be allowed to water on their lawns on even days of the month. This applies to all residents and businesses using City water for lawn watering.
The Minnesota Department of Health or the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources may have restrictions for other water sources (i.e. sand points, river water, etc.). Please check their offices to ensure compliance.
This lawn watering restriction will continue until further notice.
Questions on this lawn water restriction are directed to contact City Hall (320) 616-5500.
