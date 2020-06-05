Registration for the classes offered through Pierz Community Education will open online Monday, June 8.
All classes held will meet the health and safety guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Participants will be limited to groups of nine. In some cases, the class will be limited to six families, nine total participants in order to meet social distancing guidelines.
It is important to note that classes will be added as restrictions are lifted and as instructors are available to offer classes.
Every effort is being made to find instructors and offer classes for all ages, both onsite and online to meet the needs of families. Anyone who is willing to offer a class, is asked to call the Community Education office.
To register, visit www.pierzschoolspayonline.org/Community-Education-C236.aspx or go to the Pierz Community Education page on Facebook.
For more information, email sfunk@pierz.k12.mn.us or call (320) 468-6458, ext 7.
