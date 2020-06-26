Refocus.
That is the word that keeps coming back to me during this season of life. We started off 2020 with the concept of this being the year of perfect vision and the theme “2020” was everywhere. But with all that our society and world have faced in the first half of this year; God keeps bringing me back to the word “ReFocus.”
We have had our “normalcy” taken away from us. We have become uncomfortable with many changes. What was a priority before has been shifted and we have had to reprioritize the “essentials” of life.
Psalms 68:5-6a (NLT) says about who God is and what matters to Him, “Father to the fatherless, defender of the widows – this is God, whose dwelling is holy. God places the lonely in families; he sets the prisoners free and gives them joy.”
This is the heart of the Gospel. Caring for those who can’t care for themselves. Doing what no one else will do. Giving a voice to those whose voices aren’t being heard or valued.
I need to tell you if you’re reading this – God sees you! He sees where you are at. He sees your situation. You are not forgotten.
Church what are we focusing on? Or better yet, are you focusing on what God wants you to focus on? Or do you need to refocus? God has been and will always be in the business of reaching those who are lost. Being there for the lonely and “distanced” from others. Let’s have the same heart for people that God has.
Do you find yourself frustrated more than you care to admit over what you have lost during this time? If so, then maybe God is calling you to evaluate and maybe He’s asking you to refocus. You were designed to live free, all people were designed to live free in the context of relationship with God. It’s time for change, it’s maybe time to refocus…
