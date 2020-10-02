Rae Jean Tahahwah, 36, Red Lake, was convicted of felony theft Sept. 25, in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a July 8, 2019, incident, where law enforcement received the report of a stolen vehicle from Little Falls.
An officer made contact with the victim who stated she picked up a woman identified as Tahahwah, because she was in Little Falls without transportation. Tahahwah was dropped off at her residence in Little Falls.
Once home, the victim learned that Tahahwah was taking her vehicle and she yelled for Tahahwah to stop, but Tahahwah drove away at a high rate of speed.
Tahahwah was later located in Mille Lacs County.
Tahahwah was given supervised probation for five years and ordered to pay $135.
