LEMON BARS
- 1 1/2 cups plus 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup plus 1 Tablespoon confectioners’ sugar
- 3/4 cup cold butter or margarine, cut into pieces
- 2 large lemons
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
In medium bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. With pastry blender or 2 knives used scissor-fashion, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Transfer crumb mixture to 13-by-9-inch baking pan lined with foil, extending foil over rim, lightly greasing foil. With floured hand pat firmly onto bottom of pan. Bake in 350° oven until lightly browned, 15-17 minutes. Meanwhile, from lemons, grate 1 teaspoon peel and squeeze 1/3 cup juice. In large bowl, beat eggs at high speed to low and add granulated sugar, remaining flour, baking powder, salt, lemon peel and juice. Beat, occasionally scraping bowl with rubber spatula, until blended. Pour lemon filling over warm crust. Bake until filling is just set and golden around edges, around 15 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack. Dust remaining confectioners’ sugar over warm filling. Cool completely in pan on rack. When cool, remove lemon bars from pan by lifting edges of foil and place on cutting board. Cut lengthwise into 3 strips, then cut each strip into 12 pieces. Be sure bars are cooled completely before cutting; if still soft and tender, chill in refrigerator for a short time before serving. Makes 36 bars.
BLONDIES
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 3/4 cups packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 6 Tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped
In small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. In 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Remove from heat. With wooden spoon, stir in brown sugar and vanilla; add eggs, stirring until well blended. Stir flour mixture into sugar mixture just until mixed. Stir in pecans. Spread batter evenly in greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° until toothpick inserted 2 inches from edge comes out clean,a bout 30 minutes. Do not overbake, they will firm as they cool. Cool completely in pan on rack. When cool, cut into pieces. Makes 24.
FUDGY BROWNIES
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup butter or margarine
- 4 squares unsweetened chocolate, chopped
- 4 squares semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 5 large eggs, beaten
In small bowl, combine flour and salt. In heavy 4-quart saucepan melt butter and chocolates over low heat, stirring frequently until smooth. Remove pan from heat. With wooden spoon stir in sugar and vanilla. Add eggs; stir until well mixed. Stir flour mixture into chocolate mixture until just blended. Spread batter evenly in greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° until toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut when cool into 24 pieces.
HEAVENLY FRUIT SALAD
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
- 1 (3 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 3/4 cups assorted fresh fruit (such as strawberries, sliced peaches and blueberries)
- 1/4 cup maraschino cherries, quartered
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 cup whipping cream, whipped
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- Lettuce leaves, optional
Spoon lemon juice into 1-quart saucepan. Evenly sprinkle gelatin over lemon juice. Let stand 1 minute to soften gelatin slightly. Heat mixture over medium-low heat, stirring until gelatin has completely dissolved, about 1 minute. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, at medium speed, beat cream cheese, mayonnaise and sugar until smooth. Beat in gelatin mixture. With rubber spatula, fold in whipped cream, then fold in fruit, nuts and cherries. Pour mixture into 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch glass loaf pan. Cover and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours. To unmold, dip loaf pan in large bowl of hot water 10 seconds. Invert onto platter lined with lettuce leaves, if desired. Remove pan. Makes 8 servings.
ALFREDO SAUCE
- 1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
- 1 pint heavy cream
- 1 cup Italian cheese
- 2 Tablespoons cream cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic (to taste)
Melt butter and garlic, cook 2 minutes. Add heavy cream and cream cheese. Heat until bubbling, but do not boil. Add cheese, salt and pepper mix until melted. Serve with noodles and top with chicken, shrimp or leave plain. (Submitted by Crow Wing County Junior Dairy Princess Kaylee Woitalla)
