PINK SHRIMP DIP
- 2 ( 3 oz.) packages cream cheese
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/3 cup salad dressing
- 3 Tablespoons chili sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 pound cooked fresh shrimp or 1 (5 oz.) can shrimp, finely cut
Blend cheese with seasonings. Mix in shrimp. Serve as “dunk” sauce for crackers or carrot and celery sticks. Makes 2 cups.
JOANN’S CLAM DIP
- 1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened and mixed with a little clam juice
- 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
- 1 can minced clams
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- Blend together and serve with fresh vegetables.
CUCUMBER DIP
- 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 1 small unpeeled cucumber chopped
- Garlic salt and salt
Mix all ingredients together by hand. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve with vegetables. Makes 10-12 servings.
VEGETABLE DIP
- 1 (8 oz.) container sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon minced onion
- 1 Tablespoon seasoned salt
- 1 Tablespoon dill weed
- 1/2 cup Miracle Whip
- 1 Tablespoon parsley
Mix well and chill thoroughly. Serve with assorted vegetable dippers.
ZUCCHINI CHIVE DIP
- 1 (8 oz.) container cream cheese, softened
- 1 small zucchini, shredded
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 3 Tablespoons chopped chives
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine cream cheese and milk, mixing until well blended. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Chill. Serve with vegetables or chips. Makes 1 cup.
FIVE-LAYERED MEXICAN DIP
- 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
- 1 (12.5 oz.) jar bean dip (black or pinto, mild or spicy)
- 1/4 cup (1 oz.) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 (7 oz.) bag baked tortilla chips (yellow, white or blue)
- 1/2 cup medium salsa
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato
- Chopped fresh cilantro/cilantro sprigs (optional)
Mix together sour cream and salsa in small bowl. Spread bean dip in shallow glass bowl. Top with sour cream/salsa mixture, spreading to cover bean dip. Dip may be prepared to this point, cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Just before serving, top with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Garnish with cilantro if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
NUTTY CARROT SPREAD
- 6 oz. fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup shredded peeled carrots
- 36 party pumpernickel bread slices, toasted or melba toast rounds
- 2 Tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted
Combine cream cheese, orange juice concentrate and cinnamon in small bowl; stir until well blended. Stir in carrots, pecans and raisins. Spread about 1 Tablespoon mixture onto each bread slice.
ZUCCHINI DIP
- 4 cups zucchini, shredded
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 large onion
- 1 Tablespoon flour
- 1/4 pound Swiss cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Sprinkle salt over zucchini; let sit for one hour. Drain juice and save. Saute onion in butter; add zucchini, 1 cup lemon juice (add water to make 1 cup) and remaining ingredients. Stir until thick; add salt and pepper to taste.
