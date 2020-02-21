APPLE DUMPLINGS DESSERT
Submitted by Deb Belcher
- 2 Granny Smith apples
- 2 packages of 8 Pillsbury crescent rolls
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 can Mountain Dew
Peel and slice each apple into 8 slices. Spray 9-by-13-inch pan. Wrap apple with crescent roll. Melt butter, add sugar and vanilla and pour over all. Pour can of Mountain Dew along the sides of the pan (around, but not on the butter and sugar mixture). Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired. Bake 350° for 25-30 minutes.
GRANNY’S BEST CHICKEN SOUP
- 4 quarts cold water
- 1 (4-5 pounds) chicken, quartered
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1 medium onion, peeled and quartered
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 4-5 stems parsley
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Measure water into a large soup pot and add all the ingredients. Slowly bring to a boil over medium heat, then immediately reduce heat and simmer for 3 hours, frequently skimming the soup as well as possible. Remove from heat and cool. Skim fat from surface and strain the soup. Wash out the soup pot and return the strained stock to the pot. Remove and discard bay leaf and parsley. Mash carrots, celery and garlic and stir into the soup. Remove skin and bones from chicken, chop the meat and add to the soup. (If the chicken meat has completely fallen apart, just use as is, with bones removed.) Heat and season to taste with additional salt and pepper to taste. 8-10 servings.
SPICY BEEF STEW
- 2 pounds lean beef (preferably chuck roast)
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 pound baby carrots
- 1 1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 large onions, cut into wedges
- 1 pound new potatoes, cut in half
- 2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
- 2 (11 1/2 ounces) cans hot and spicy vegetable juice
Cut beef into 1 to 1 1/2-inch cubes; place in 4 1/2-quart Dutch oven. Add onions and rest of ingredients except parsley. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat; cover and transfer to oven. Bake 4 hours at 250°. Do not peek. Do not stir. Garnish if desired. Serve with cornbread. Makes 6-8 servings. (Recipes from Old Farmer’s Almanac)
BIG CHOCOLATE SHEET CAKE
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 heaping Tablespoon cocoa powder
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 sticks butter
- 6 Tablespoons milk
Icing:
- 1 3/4 sticks butter
- 4 heaping Tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)
- 1 pound confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar and salt; set aside. In another bowl, mix with a fork the buttermilk, eggs, vanilla and baking soda; set aside. In medium saucepan, melt butter and cocoa; whisk together. Meanwhile, bring 1 cup water to a boil. Pour the boiling water into the pan with the butter/cocoa; allow to bubble for a moment; then turn off the heat. Pour the chocolate mixture into the flour mixture. Stir together for a moment to cool the chocolate, then pour in the egg mixture. Stir together until smooth; then pour into the ungreased 12-by-16-18-inch pan. Bakes for 20 minutes at 350° or until a pick inserted in center comes out clean. Meanwhile, make the icing. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add cocoa powder and stir until smooth. Add milk and vanilla, then confectioners’ sugar; stir together. Dump in the chopped pecans (if using) and stir until combined. Immediately after removing cake from oven, pour warm icing over the top. Avoid much spreading, so pour evenly over top. (from Woman’s Day)
IDAHO TURKEY
- 2 pounds turkey drumettes, whole wings or drums
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 1 clove minced garlic
- 2 large red potatoes, cut into quarters
- 1 (14 1/2 ounces) cans chicken broth
- 1 large carrot, sliced
- Salt, pepper and paprika to taste
Place turkey and broth in casserole dish. Surround with onions, carrots, potatoes and garlic; add salt, pepper and paprika to taste. Cover and bake for 1 hour at 350°. Remove cover and continue baking for 1/2 hour to lightly brown turkey.
