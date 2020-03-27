BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE
- 3/4 cup soy milk or milk
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 3/4 cup frozen unsweetened fruit (strawberries, sliced peaches or dark sweet cherries)
- 1 medium carrot, cut up
- 1/4 cup soft tofu
- 1 Tablespoon honey, optional
In a blender container, combine all ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into tall glasses (makes 2 servings).
HAZELNUT SCONES
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts (filberts)
- 1 beaten egg
- 2 Tablespoons whipping cream or half-and-half
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup cold butter
- 1/2 cup buttermilk or sour milk
Lightly grease cookie sheet; set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cardamom and salt. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in nuts. In small bowl combine egg and buttermilk; add to dry mixture, stirring just until moistened. Knead in bowl 10-12 times or until dough holds together. Turn out onto lightly floured surface; pat to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with floured 2 1/2-inch round cutter. Place scones 1-inch apart on cookie sheet. Brush tops with whipping cream. Bake at 400° for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned on top. Serve warm. Makes 12 scones.
BEEF & CABBAGE WRAPS
- 8 (8-inch) flour tortillas
- 1/2 cup chopped red or green onion
- 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
- 1/4 cup bottled barbecue or hoisin sauce
- 3/4 pound lean ground beef
- 2 cups packaged shredded cabbage with carrot (coleslaw mix)
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- Barbecue or hoisin sauce, optional.
Stack tortillas and wrap in foil. Heat in 350° oven for 10 minutes to soften. For filling, in a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until beef is brown. Drain well. Stir in cabbage mix and corn. Cover and cook about 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring once. Stir in barbecue and hoisin sauce and oil. Cook and stir until heated through. Spoon 1/2 cup filling onto each tortilla below center. Fold bottom edge up and over filling. Fold opposite sides in, just until they meet. Roll up from bottom. Serve with additional barbecue or hoisin sauce if desired. Makes 4 servings. TIP: The hoisin sauce adds a distinctive Asian flavor. In most grocery stores, look for hoisin sauce next to the soy sauce.
CHEESE & PEPPER BREAD
- 1 package active dry yeast
- 1/2 cup warm water (105-115°)
- 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 ounces (3/4 cup) smoked Cheddar, Gouda or Edam cheese, shredded
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1 (8 oz.) carton light dairy sour cream
Dissolve yeast in warm water. In large bowl, stir together 1 cup of the flour, sugar, pepper, salt and baking powder. Add sour cream, egg and yeast mixture. Beat with electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds, scraping side of bowl constantly. Beat on high speed for 3 minutes. Using wooden spoon, stir in cheese and remaining flour (batter will be sticky). Spoon batter into greased and floured 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Cover and let rise in warm place until nearly double in size (50-60 minutes). Bake in 350° oven about 30 minutes or until golden and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately remove from pan. Cool on rack for 30-45 minutes. Serve warm.
BAKED STUFFED SNAPPER
- 1 (1 1/2 pounds) red snapper
- 1 (4 oz.) can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup diced pimiento
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon margarine, melted
- 2 cups hot cooked rice
- 1/2 cup diced water chestnuts
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1 Tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel
Clean and butterfly fish. Combine rice, mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, pimiento, parsley, lemon peel, salt and pepper, toss lightly. Fill cavity of fish with rice mixture; close with wooden toothpicks soaked in water. Place fish in 13-by-9-inch baking dish coated with nonstick cooking spray; brush fish with margarine. Bake 18-20 minutes in 400° oven or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Wrap any remaining rice in foil and bake in the oven with fish. Makes 4 servings.
